Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates GBX 1,600 Price Target for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GSK has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co decreased their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,710 ($22.34) to GBX 1,660 ($21.69) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($21.17) target price (up from GBX 1,575 ($20.58)) on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,632.31 ($21.33).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,709.40 ($22.34) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,127.74. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,408.80 ($18.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,749.40 ($22.86). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,670.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,585.59. The stock has a market cap of $85.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 0.86%.

In related news, insider Vivienne Cox purchased 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,654 ($21.61) per share, with a total value of £7,178.36 ($9,379.80). In the last three months, insiders purchased 456 shares of company stock valued at $753,737.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

