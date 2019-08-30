KBC Groep (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.73

KBC Groep NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.73 and traded as low as $57.94. KBC Groep shares last traded at $57.94, with a volume of 955 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.69.

About KBC Groep (OTCMKTS:KBCSF)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services.

