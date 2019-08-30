KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Price Target Cut to GBX 675 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 675 ($8.82) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the copper miner’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC raised KAZ Minerals to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 690 ($9.02) in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.87) target price on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 717.73 ($9.38).

Shares of LON KAZ opened at GBX 401 ($5.24) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 501.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 587.56. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76. KAZ Minerals has a twelve month low of GBX 389.20 ($5.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 744.80 ($9.73).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. KAZ Minerals’s payout ratio is 0.07%.

In other news, insider Andrew Southam sold 147,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 398 ($5.20), for a total value of £587,479.84 ($767,646.47). Also, insider Charles Watson bought 3,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, for a total transaction of £14,671.92 ($19,171.46).

KAZ Minerals Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

