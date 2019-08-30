Karbo Price Tops $0.0700 on Major Exchanges (KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. Over the last week, Karbo has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Karbo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0700 or 0.00000728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Kuna, BTC Trade UA and Cryptopia. Karbo has a market capitalization of $545,625.00 and $489.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.84 or 0.00705956 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006691 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004256 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000196 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Karbo Coin Profile

Karbo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 7,791,185 coins. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin . Karbo’s official website is karbowanec.com . The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Karbo

Karbo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC Trade UA, TradeOgre, Livecoin, Crex24, Kuna and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

