Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $9.00 target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 877.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 364,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,947. The company has a market cap of $121.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 million. Equities analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

