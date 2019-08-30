Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust (LON:JUKG) Trading Down 0.7%

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:JUKG)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 272.18 ($3.56) and last traded at GBX 272.18 ($3.56), approximately 10,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 8,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274 ($3.58).

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.97 million and a P/E ratio of -5.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 287.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94.

About Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust (LON:JUKG)

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to focus on capital appreciation from holding predominantly listed investments. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s United Kingdom equity portfolio combines core holdings of large-cap stocks, which pay dividends and various smaller growth stocks.

