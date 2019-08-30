Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Holdings Decreased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,202 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,119 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 160.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 1,800.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rahul N. Merchant sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,232.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $737,990 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $23.26 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Barclays started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

