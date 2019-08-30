JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust (LON:JUSC) Trading 0.7% Higher

JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust PLC (LON:JUSC)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 321.32 ($4.20) and last traded at GBX 321.32 ($4.20), 8,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 47,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 319 ($4.17).

The stock has a market cap of $185.03 million and a PE ratio of -18.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 324.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89.

JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust Company Profile (LON:JUSC)

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

