JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEARCA:JMST)

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) announced a — dividend on Friday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.51. The company had a trading volume of 29,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,628. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.04 and a 1-year high of $50.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41.

