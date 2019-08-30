JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 342 Shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.13% of Irhythm Technologies worth $78,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Irhythm Technologies by 48.6% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 590,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,722,000 after purchasing an additional 193,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Irhythm Technologies by 15.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 944,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,695,000 after purchasing an additional 123,639 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,502,000 after buying an additional 111,643 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,952,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 194,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,579,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period.

IRTC opened at $75.06 on Friday. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $58.99 and a 1-year high of $98.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 1.72.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a negative return on equity of 76.47%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $92,367.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 27,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total value of $2,118,126.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,829.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research set a $90.00 target price on Irhythm Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

