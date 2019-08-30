JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 136,374 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $66,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 885.0% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SMH opened at $115.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.10. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $80.71 and a 52 week high of $123.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.