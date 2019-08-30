JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 56,649 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,147,839 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,649 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.06% of Owens Corning worth $65,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 6.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OC stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $61.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 17.81%.

In related news, insider Michael H. Thaman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $1,712,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 827,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,234,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $151,655.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,452.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,211 shares of company stock worth $3,979,823. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

