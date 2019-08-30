JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 80.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,577,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 704,376 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.37% of Semtech worth $76,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 518.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 671,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,206,000 after purchasing an additional 563,292 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,456,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new position in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,928,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 248,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 97,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Semtech by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 396,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,199,000 after acquiring an additional 91,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Semtech stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $39.54 and a 12-month high of $60.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Semtech news, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $195,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,199.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $74,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 382 shares in the company, valued at $18,863.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,333 shares of company stock worth $3,802,175 over the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMTC. Cowen began coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 target price on shares of Semtech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

