JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $68.52 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 853,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 333,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.43% of Garmin worth $68,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Garmin by 762.1% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in Garmin in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $81.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.77 and a 200 day moving average of $80.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $59.98 and a twelve month high of $89.72.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.98 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.32%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Garmin from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price objective on Garmin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.66.

In related news, insider Sean Biddlecombe sold 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $25,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Min H. Kao sold 430,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $32,478,567.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,779,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,204,535.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,473,446 shares of company stock worth $430,492,687. 23.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

