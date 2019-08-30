JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,547,322 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,209 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.60% of First Financial Bancorp worth $84,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Financial Bancorp news, Director Vince Berta bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $33,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $128,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,216.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFBC opened at $23.44 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.23.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $156.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from First Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

