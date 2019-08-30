JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,614,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,172 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $81,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPGB. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 265.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 179,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $51.53 on Friday. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.11 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.87.

