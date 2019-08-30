JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 712,338 Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,286,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712,338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 8.62% of Entercom Communications worth $71,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 28,943 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,399,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,215 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 302,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Entercom Communications in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on Entercom Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

NYSE ETM opened at $3.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $504.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $380.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.57 million. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a positive return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,026.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $1,767,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 30,125 shares in the company, valued at $177,436.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,226,202 shares of company stock worth $7,120,469 in the last three months. 14.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

