JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 102,414 Shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,233,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 102,414 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $74,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STOR. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Store Capital by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Store Capital by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Store Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 29,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Store Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Store Capital by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $37.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.87. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.21. Store Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Store Capital had a net margin of 36.14% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Store Capital Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

STOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Store Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James set a $39.00 target price on Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Store Capital in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Store Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

