JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €65.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €54.83 ($63.76).

Shares of DAI opened at €41.99 ($48.82) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion and a PE ratio of 11.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €44.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €50.03. Daimler has a 1-year low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 1-year high of €60.00 ($69.77).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

