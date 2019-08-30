JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.09 and last traded at $21.87, approximately 3,453,199 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 267% from the average daily volume of 939,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

JKS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Roth Capital set a $24.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $569.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $845.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth $3,317,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 70.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 125.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.