Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Jiayin Group stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. Jiayin Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $108.97 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jiayin Group will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jiayin Group stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.10% of Jiayin Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

