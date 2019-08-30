Jennison Associates LLC Has $842,000 Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,465 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 6,184.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,734.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $13.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 63.57% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $99,187.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,145.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald Evans bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $147,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,407,671.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.