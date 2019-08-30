Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Receives Sell Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America restated their sell rating on shares of Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jeld-Wen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Jeld-Wen from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price objective on Jeld-Wen and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $21.00 price objective on Jeld-Wen and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Jeld-Wen stock opened at $17.10 on Monday. Jeld-Wen has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.51.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Jeld-Wen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the second quarter valued at $12,152,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 6.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the second quarter valued at $58,000. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

