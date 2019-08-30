Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Receives Sell Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America restated their sell rating on shares of Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jeld-Wen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Jeld-Wen from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price objective on Jeld-Wen and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $21.00 price objective on Jeld-Wen and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.17.
Jeld-Wen stock opened at $17.10 on Monday. Jeld-Wen has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.51.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the second quarter valued at $12,152,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 6.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the second quarter valued at $58,000. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jeld-Wen Company Profile
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.
