Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dynatrace’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DT. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.46.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $23.44 on Monday. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.