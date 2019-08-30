JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) Insider Richard Murray Purchases 79,462 Shares of Stock

JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) insider Richard Murray bought 79,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$17.72 ($12.57) per share, with a total value of A$1,408,066.64 ($998,628.82).

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.08. JB Hi-Fi Limited has a 52 week low of A$20.30 ($14.40) and a 52 week high of A$33.24 ($23.57).

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. JB Hi-Fi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

JB Hi-Fi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, retails home consumer products. It operates through three segments: JB Hi-Fi Australia, JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, and The Good Guys. The company offers consumer electronics products and services, including televisions, audio equipment, computers, and cameras; telecommunications products and services; music, game, and movie software products, such as CDs, DVDs, Blu-ray discs, and games; musical instruments; and whitegoods, cooking products, heating and cooling products, small appliances, and kitchen accessories.

