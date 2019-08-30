Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 311,189 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,439,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 311,189 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.51% of NextEra Energy worth $499,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $324,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,113.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total value of $9,657,848.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,878 shares of company stock worth $17,312,768. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised NextEra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.38.

NEE stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.85. The stock had a trading volume of 37,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,291. The firm has a market cap of $107.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.71. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $164.25 and a 52-week high of $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

