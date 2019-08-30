Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 485,682 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,588,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,682 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $448,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels in the second quarter worth about $25,262,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Hilton Hotels by 85.3% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in Hilton Hotels by 3.0% in the second quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hilton Hotels by 3.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Hilton Hotels by 16.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLT. ValuEngine cut Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks cut Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.10.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,764. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $101.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 330.66% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

