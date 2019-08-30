Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 338,127 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,537,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 338,127 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 14.04% of Belden worth $329,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Belden by 37.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Belden in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the second quarter valued at $209,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Belden in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Belden in the second quarter valued at $294,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Belden from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Belden to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Belden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.58.

Shares of Belden stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,319. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.01). Belden had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $637.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 3.30%.

In other news, SVP Leo Kulmaczewski purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.46 per share, with a total value of $36,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,058.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

