Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $574.09 Million Stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,163,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,432,300 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.60% of Humana worth $574,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 1.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,825,000 after buying an additional 21,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 289.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 11,953 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

In other news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,138.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. ValuEngine upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Humana from $266.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Humana from $373.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Humana from $352.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Humana to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.69.

NYSE HUM traded up $3.76 on Friday, reaching $283.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.79 and its 200 day moving average is $271.11. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $225.65 and a 52-week high of $355.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 4.13%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.