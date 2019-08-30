Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,511,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,542 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $365,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $55,571,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 247,261.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,586,000 after purchasing an additional 637,934 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,567,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $601,537,000 after purchasing an additional 507,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,401,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,306,000 after purchasing an additional 384,616 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 904,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,900,000 after purchasing an additional 334,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.20. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $58.80 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 6.86%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APTV. Cowen increased their target price on Aptiv from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Aptiv from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Aptiv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.90.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

