J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 235.67 ($3.08).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBRY shares. Investec upped their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of LON SBRY traded down GBX 2.65 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 197.35 ($2.58). The stock had a trading volume of 1,567,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,310,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 195.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 214.63. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of GBX 177.05 ($2.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 339.60 ($4.44). The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a PE ratio of 22.17.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail  Food; Retail  General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

