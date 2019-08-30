Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ITUB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Itau Unibanco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Itau Unibanco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Itau Unibanco in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Itau Unibanco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itau Unibanco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itau Unibanco has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

NYSE ITUB opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. Itau Unibanco has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Itau Unibanco will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is 7.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.