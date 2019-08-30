iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,298,109 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 293% from the previous session’s volume of 330,204 shares.The stock last traded at $171.40 and had previously closed at $171.39.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.52 and its 200-day moving average is $169.52.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

