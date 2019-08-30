iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Share Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.21

Shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.21 and traded as high as $28.64. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF shares last traded at $28.36, with a volume of 22,722 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average is $30.37.

Get iShares North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.