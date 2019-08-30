iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Stock Position Increased by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sun Life Financial INC owned approximately 0.37% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,910,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,743,000 after acquiring an additional 693,833 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 119.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,491,000 after buying an additional 584,238 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter worth $14,818,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at $11,861,000. Finally, Hartz Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,863,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.21. 62,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,125. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $28.41 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.33.

