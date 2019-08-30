iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Highland Associates Inc.

Highland Associates Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,786,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,900 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 75.3% of Highland Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Highland Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $526,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,557,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,080,000 after purchasing an additional 925,630 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,664,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,162,000 after purchasing an additional 121,104 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,339,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,634,000 after purchasing an additional 588,952 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,388,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,743,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,715,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,718,000 after purchasing an additional 378,674 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $294.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,201,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,396. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.50. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $235.46 and a 12-month high of $303.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

