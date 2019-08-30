Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,474,900 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 2,824,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other Iqvia news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $14,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $1,100,990.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,945 shares of company stock valued at $30,860,991. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,413,000 after purchasing an additional 136,768 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,087,000 after purchasing an additional 164,811 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the first quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 4.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.38 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Iqvia from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

IQV traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $154.38. The stock had a trading volume of 187,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,432. Iqvia has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $164.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.52. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Iqvia will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

