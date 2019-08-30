IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,958,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 2,754,700 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 542,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $27,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $90,510.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,347.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $1,957,905. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,654,000 after buying an additional 24,320 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 8.38. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $182.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.13.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.31 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

IPGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC set a $148.00 price objective on IPG Photonics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on IPG Photonics to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 price target on IPG Photonics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.67.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

