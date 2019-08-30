Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IOVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $32.00 price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 26,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,898. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $26.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 12.14, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 109,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 566,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 80,510 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,067.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 357,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 326,531 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.