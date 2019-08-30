IoTeX Price Reaches $0.0044 on Top Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 30th. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $18.15 million and $556,002.00 worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges including Coineal, Gate.io, Bgogo and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00040142 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $469.40 or 0.04871268 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000246 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IOTX is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,120,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Bgogo, Coineal, Binance, Bilaxy and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

