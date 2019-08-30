IOStoken Hits Market Capitalization of $332.92 Million (IOST)

IOStoken (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, IOStoken has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. IOStoken has a total market cap of $332.92 million and approximately $16.00 million worth of IOStoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOStoken token can now be purchased for about $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Zebpay, BitMart and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00040142 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $469.40 or 0.04871268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000246 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000699 BTC.

IOStoken Profile

IOST is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOStoken’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for IOStoken is medium.com/@iostoken . IOStoken’s official website is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOStoken is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOStoken’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling IOStoken

IOStoken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitkub, Zebpay, DragonEX, DDEX, Hotbit, Upbit, GOPAX, Livecoin, OTCBTC, Ethfinex, IDEX, Bitrue, BitMax, Huobi, Bithumb, HitBTC, CoinBene, Binance, IDAX, Kyber Network, Coineal, DigiFinex, ABCC, BitMart, WazirX, OKEx, BigONE, Kucoin, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, CoinZest, Vebitcoin, Koinex and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOStoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOStoken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOStoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

