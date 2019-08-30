INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:IVPG) Shares Down 0.4%

INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:IVPG) shares fell 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 197.18 ($2.58) and last traded at GBX 197.18 ($2.58), 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198 ($2.59).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 204.77.

INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 Company Profile (LON:IVPG)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Share Portfolio is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

