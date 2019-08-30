Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) were down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $71.82 and last traded at $71.82, approximately 1,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.95.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the period.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

