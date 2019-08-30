Invesco Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.64

Invesco Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and traded as low as $8.41. Invesco Shipping ETF shares last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 15,594 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Shipping ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Shipping ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Shipping ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 21,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Shipping ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Shipping ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Shipping ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of Delta Global Shipping Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of companies listed on global developed market exchanges and consists of companies within the maritime shipping industry.

