Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Trading Up 4.2%

Inventus Mining Corp (CVE:IVS) shares were up 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, approximately 24,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 34,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market cap of $13.24 million and a PE ratio of -17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12.

About Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS)

Inventus Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Pardo Paleoplacer gold property, which consists of 16 mining claims covering an area of 167 square kilometers located in the northeast of Sudbury, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Ginguro Exploration Inc and changed its name to Inventus Mining Corp.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Inventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.