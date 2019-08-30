INV Metals (TSE:INV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.31

INV Metals Inc (TSE:INV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 143500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

INV Metals Company Profile (TSE:INV)

INV Metals Inc, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects primarily in Ecuador. The company's principal property is its 100% owned Loma Larga gold property located to the southwest of the city of Cuenca, Ecuador. It also owns 100% interests in exploration concessions, including Las Peñas, Tierras Coloradas, La Rebuscada, and Carolina.

