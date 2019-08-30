Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.80

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.80 and traded as high as $0.73. Interpace Diagnostics Group shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpace Diagnostics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.33.

Get Interpace Diagnostics Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative return on equity of 42.91% and a negative net margin of 65.86%. On average, analysts expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDXG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 98.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,150 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.3% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 319,154 shares in the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDXG)

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

Recommended Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.