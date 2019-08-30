International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 520 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IAG. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 713 ($9.32) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Monday. HSBC set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Consolidated Airlns Grp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 643.58 ($8.41).

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 425.40 ($5.56) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 12 month low of GBX 411.50 ($5.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 718.40 ($9.39). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 439.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 502.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

