Intellectus Partners LLC Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.2% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,422,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $894,874,000 after acquiring an additional 691,751 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38,923.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,341,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,784 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,035,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,787,000 after acquiring an additional 18,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,074,000 after acquiring an additional 37,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,195,000 after acquiring an additional 18,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.86.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total transaction of $366,596.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,209. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total transaction of $7,198,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,177,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $383.89. The company had a trading volume of 318,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,610. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.18 and a fifty-two week high of $386.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $108.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.18.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.