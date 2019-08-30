Intellectus Partners LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 60.7% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,747,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,333,000 after buying an additional 1,792,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 168.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,758,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,956,000 after buying an additional 1,730,580 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 13,546.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 517,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,720,000 after buying an additional 513,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,658,000 after buying an additional 321,277 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,794,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,688,000 after buying an additional 314,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.09. 176,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,202,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.27. The company has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $159.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie set a $115.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.90.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

